Arch Manning’s dad Cooper’s Texas fit at Citrus Bowl causes social media frenzy

Arch Manning has been the center of attention all season for the Texas Longhorns. While he and the team didn’t live up to the lofty expectations as the preseason No. 1 and he the Heisman favorite, he’s played well of late. His dad, Cooper Manning, was the one who really stood out at the Citrus Bowl with his outfit, though, vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

The 21-year-old quarterback, who was the most-hyped recruit maybe ever carrying the Manning last name out of Louisiana, is set to return to Texas next season and dispelled any rumors of a transfer to Alabama during the bowl festivities.

Arch can’t hide from the spotlight at Texas. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Heading into the game vs. Michigan, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning has thrown for 2,942 yards, 24 tochdowns with seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for eight scores.

While Peyton made a splash with son Marshall watching Arch play the Georgia Bulldogs, his dad Cooper — who is the oldest Manning brother at 51 — was the one everyone was talking about at the Citrus Bowl with his burnt orange vest and cowboy hat look.

Like most other Texas fans, Cooper Manning doesn’t know if he should dress like Tucker Carlson or John Dutton…so he does both. pic.twitter.com/z9mzHJpTgo — Big Whiskey (@bigwhiskey36) December 31, 2025

Fans like the above post had a field day with the fit:

Cooper Manning must have thought Texas was in the Arby’s bowl pic.twitter.com/Cs2OSel8wh — Evan Jankens (@GemMintJankens) December 31, 2025

Cooper Manning out here looking like Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/u5r8kNTLq5 — Kyle W (@williams9432) December 31, 2025

Cooper Manning looking like Eli Manning out in public trying to not be recognized pic.twitter.com/ihC2EhAqb9 — OSU Unleashed (@OSUUnleashed) December 31, 2025

Arch and Texas will no doubt be highly ranked again come next season where dad Cooper will be at his son’s games.

Cooper Manning (left), Arch, Ellen, and Heid. | Heid Manning/Instagram

