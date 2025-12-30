Texas QB Arch Manning dispels Alabama rumors hanging with Michigan QB

Both the Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines hoped they’d been in a bigger bowl game this time of year, but they’ll settle for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The two star quarterback’s in Texas’ Arch Manning and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood were part of the festivities at Fun Spot America and took an epic photo together while some crazy Manning and Alabama Crimson Tide rumors spread.

Arch and Texas came into the season with lofty expectations as the No. 1 ranked team and with him as the Heisman hopeful. They’d finish with three losses and just miss the College Football Playoff.

He’s of course the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning. Peyton even showed up to one of Arch’s games and went viral with son Marshall being called out on the broadcast.

Peyton Manning and his son Marshall watch Arch Manning warm up before the Longhorns take on Georgia… #HookEm pic.twitter.com/YWt2yJA0IU — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) November 16, 2025

While his dad Cooper Manning has said he will be back as a Longhorn next season, that’s not stopping fans from trying to read into a viral video of Arch supposedly at an Irish pub in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that’s causing a stir.

TRENDING: #Texas superstar quarterback Arch Manning was spotted by fans at the Innisfree Irish Pub in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.



👀👀👀



Arch.



(🎥@PimpSanderson)pic.twitter.com/ysnbH41Sem — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 30, 2025

What’s clear is he is in Orlando, Florida, for the Bowl game with his team and taking part in the festivities. He even had an epic rollercoaster pose with Underwood at the amusement park.

Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood and Texas QB Arch Manning just rode in front of the Freedom Flyer together.



Brandyn Hillman walks up to me with the perfect comment - “Bro, you know how much money is in this picture!?” pic.twitter.com/iGdev4iuQU — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 29, 2025

That is a lot of NIL money right next to each other with Manning at an estimated $5.3 million by On3, and Underwood coming in at $3M.

Underwood and Michigan also went 9-3, but enter the game under after all the drama with former coach Sherrone Moore and his scandal that rocked the program. They just hired their new coach in Kyle Wittingham.

This bowl game has a lot of headlines without actually meaning anything. It’s always fun to see the players interacting like Manning and Underwood.

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood & Texas QB Arch Manning spending some time together ahead of the Citrus Bowl 🔥



via @CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/ClyLWxl0Q0 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 29, 2025

The Sarkisians make an appearance

Both teams joined forces for a fun day — not just Manning and Underwood. Even Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and wife Loreal Sarkisian were spotted together.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

