Aryna Sabalenka's bikini-laden US Open victory tour continues
Aryna Sabalenka is still riding the high of celebrating her U.S. Open win earlier this month.
It was Sabalenka's first U.S. Open victory of her career and third Grand Slam title. She caught plenty of attention during the start of her victory celebration with a high-slit red dress during a photo shoot and she's keeping the good looks coming.
During the latest stop of her victory tour, Sabalenka took a trip to the shore and rocked a stunning green bikini.
The World No. 2 showed off the majestic ocean view in a photodump on Instagram.
In her caption, Sabalenka joked she was training her new beau Georgios Frangulis to become an "Instagram boyfriend." The couple began dating in early 2024.
Frangulis is from Brazil and founded the company Oakberry, a superfood brand specializing in acai products. The brand has over 700 stores across more than 40 countries.
The two have been jetsetting across the world since her win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.
Sabalenka claimed her third Grand Slam title by defeating World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
We will have to wait and see where Sabalenka jets off to next.
