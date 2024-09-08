The Athlete Lifestyle logo

US Open champ Aryna Sabalenka stuns in high-slit red dress (PHOTOS)

The now three-time Grand Slam champion dazzled in a radiant full-length sleeveless fit with her hair down that was dramatically different from her on-court look.

Matthew Graham

Aryna Sabalenka wins the US Open.
Aryna Sabalenka wins the US Open. / IMAGO / PanoramiC

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying this moment, and the New York crowd loved her after she offered them free booze for their support.

Not many casual American sports fans knew who the No. 2 women’s player in the world from Belarus was before she won her first US Open title today, defeating American Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, to secure her third Grand Slam championship after securing her second Australian Open in a row earlier in the year. Maybe that will change now.

RELATED: WAG Morgan Riddle stuns with ‘Clueless’ look cheering on bf Taylor Fritz

What the casual fan is learning is that Sabalenka and her team like to have a good time as well, savoring the US Open with a champagne celebration befitting a Grand Slam victory.

Hilariously, her fitness coach Jason Stacy had a temporary tiger tattoo on the top of his bald dome as part of a bet if she made the finals, given Sabalenka’s nickname is “The Tiger.”

But after all the celebration and shenanigans were over, the US Open champ had a complete glam makeover and turned into the Belarus beauty in a full-length, high-slit sleeveless red dress with her hair down and a constant beaming smile for the champion photo shoot.

RELATED: Steph Curry adorably matches wife Ayesha’s casual US Open fit (PHOTOS)

And again, her bubbly personality shines through in her shared Instagram post (where she has 2.1 million followers) with the US Open and the WTA. The effervescent dance moves are sweet and charming.

Hopefully her success in the United States with a US Open crown will get her more exposure, since her personality is perfect for American stardom. Not to mention that stunning red dress.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed

Speaking of: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night

Unfortunately: Travis Kelce’s fashion disaster next to Taylor Swift’s stunning look

Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold

Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion