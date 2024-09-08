US Open champ Aryna Sabalenka stuns in high-slit red dress (PHOTOS)
Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying this moment, and the New York crowd loved her after she offered them free booze for their support.
Not many casual American sports fans knew who the No. 2 women’s player in the world from Belarus was before she won her first US Open title today, defeating American Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, to secure her third Grand Slam championship after securing her second Australian Open in a row earlier in the year. Maybe that will change now.
What the casual fan is learning is that Sabalenka and her team like to have a good time as well, savoring the US Open with a champagne celebration befitting a Grand Slam victory.
Hilariously, her fitness coach Jason Stacy had a temporary tiger tattoo on the top of his bald dome as part of a bet if she made the finals, given Sabalenka’s nickname is “The Tiger.”
But after all the celebration and shenanigans were over, the US Open champ had a complete glam makeover and turned into the Belarus beauty in a full-length, high-slit sleeveless red dress with her hair down and a constant beaming smile for the champion photo shoot.
And again, her bubbly personality shines through in her shared Instagram post (where she has 2.1 million followers) with the US Open and the WTA. The effervescent dance moves are sweet and charming.
Hopefully her success in the United States with a US Open crown will get her more exposure, since her personality is perfect for American stardom. Not to mention that stunning red dress.
