Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle announces she has a new gig
Morgan Riddle knows how draw attention, and now the influencer is parlaying her fame into a new gig.
The 27-year-old is known for stealing the show with her outfits at her boyfriend Taylor Fritz’s tennis matches, unless she’s upstaged by Taylor Swift that is. Just look at this stunning fit at the US Open that looked like it was straight out to the ‘Clueless’ movie, or in these ‘love’ photos for Fritz.
On Wednesday, Riddle announced on her Instagram (405K followers) that she sat down with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and came away with a job.
If anyone knows fashion, it’s Riddle. Maybe ESPN will follow along on the new app?
Apparently, Riddle is not the only one doing new work. Fritz was seen modeling at the BOSS FW24 show in Milan. Check out the real “Zoolander” here in this video.
Riddle and Fritz have been dating for over four year now. Are wedding bells in the near future? For now, it’s all about work. Congrats and best of luck to Riddle in her new career — we will be following her journey.
