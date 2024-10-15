Costco customers in awe when Steph Curry randomly shows up to shop
Stephen Curry has had the most insane NBA offseason.
First, the Golden State Warriors superstar was the reason Team USA took home gold in the Olympic Games in Paris with his crazy final two games, scoring 36 points in the semifinals to beat Serbia and 24 to win it all vs. France.
Then, he signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Warriors at the end of August, keeping him with the team through the 2026-2027 season.
With all that money and time off, the 36-year-old Curry has been spotted enjoying some wine tasting with his wife Ayesha Curry, at the US Open in matching fits with her, and now at Costco by himself. Yes, Costco. Not for a promotional event either, but for some shopping. Fans were left in awe of the superstar being a man amongst the people.
There are so many questions. What did he buy? Did he try all the samples around the store? Did he get a hot dog or pizza slice? Does he have the Gold Star, Executive, or Business membership?
We know Ayesha can cook and Steph is known as “Chef” Curry, so maybe he was either getting the ingredients she needed for a meal or he himself was going to whip something up?
This is simply amazing to see someone of his caliber just out for a shop at Costco. Steph is just different and that’s all there is to it.
