Ayesha Curry shares vacation ‘memories’ with Steph before Warriors grind
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are at it again being all adorable for the world to see.
The star couple continuously post the most adorable photos together, have the most adorable matching outfits like at the US Open, and have the most adorable kids together.
The Golden State Warriors All-NBA star and Ayesha have been married 13 years. Together they have four kids: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May. In fact, Ayesha just recently returned to work after maternity leave.
RELATED: Costco customers in awe when Steph Curry randomly shows up to shop
With all that’s going on in their lives, they still make time for each other, and they are still looking as good as ever. Ayesha took to Instagram to share “Idaho memories” with Steph and posted this cute photo of the lovebirds.
RELATED: NBA legends, ex-USMNT star eying Bills minority ownership stake
Ayesha also posted this photo of tennis legend, Stephen Curry.
Steph and Ayesha began dating during Steph’s years at Davidson College, and eventually married in 2011.
Ayesha obviously doesn’t need to work but loves her career as a chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, influencer, and television personality. Steph recently signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with Golden State , keeping him under contract through the 2026-2027 season.
It’s back to the grind for Steph, who is entering his 16th NBA season and is looking for ring No. 5. The Warriors first game is October 23 at the Portland Trailblazers.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI
