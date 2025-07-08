Azzi Fudd snaps Paige Bueckers snuggling selfie in nearly identical fits together
Azzi Fudd traveled to watch for UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings play in Phoenix. The day after she posted an awesome selfie of the two in nearly identical fits.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, were quite the duo on the court for the Huskies, leading the team to its first national championship since 2016.
They have been equally the All-Star duo off of it as well with Fudd attending the 2025 WNBA Draft to support Bueckers where she looked unrecognizable with a glam makeover, and wowed in a shiny black cocktail dress for the after-party. Fudd has also been to plenty of Wings games like the one she rocked the opposite team’s jersey for fun.
Then there was the viral “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post from Fudd where she essentially revealed their relationship as more than friends. On Monday, the two were seen at the arena adorably holding hands. Fudd followed it up with his selfie of the two together in sweat fits in a post she wrote, “Travel dayyy 🛫“ on.
While Fudd has said “girlfriend” on her phone, Bueckers reposted the selfie and called her a “former teammate,” with love of course, writing “Love when a former teammate joins me! 🥰“
Fudd is returning to UConn for one more season before she will join Bueckers again in the WNBA. Maybe as teammates? Fudd will be a top 5 pick and the Wings are just 6-14 on the season in Bueckers’ rookie year despite her being an All-Star. That would certainly be poetic.