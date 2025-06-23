Azzi Fudd betrays ‘girlfriend’ Paige Bueckers with fit at Wings-Mystics game
Azzi Fudd has been all about former teammate Paige Bueckers, but on Sunday she was about another player — one Bueckers and the Dallas Wings were going up against.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, were inseparable on and off the court for the UConn Huskies, winning the school’s first national title since 2016 and then hitting their TikTok dances off of it.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks Fanatics Fest in stunning fit after Paige Bueckers ‘girlfriend’ post
While Fudd decided to return for another season, Bueckers entered the WNBA draft where she went No. 1 overall to the Wings. There supporting her on the big night was Fudd, who looked unrecognizable with a glam makeover, and then wowed in her shiny black cocktail dress for the draft after-party.
Over the weekend Fudd made headlines for a selfie post that showed her iPhone cover in the mirror where it said, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ on it, hinting they could be more than just besties. She also was seen posing in a Wings No. 5 Bueckers jersey for Friday’s game in Connecticut.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers rocks crop top, shorts pregame fit amid Azzi Fudd ‘girlfriend’ news
She certainly wasn’t wearing a Bueckers jersey on Sunday while the Wings traveled to play the Washington Mystics as Fudd was spotted in another rookie’s No. 8 Mystics jersey, Georgia Amoore.
It’s unsure what they connection is between the two is as Amoore went to Virginia Tech. She was drafted at No. 6 overall.
It was the right fit too, as the Mystics were on the winning end, 91-88.
No doubt it was all in good fun and to support the women of the WNBA and not a slight at “girlfriend” Bueckers. Those two are still quite the team.
