UConn star Azzi Fudd casually flexes bikini photo on family cruise

The Huskies basketball player shows off her vacation and an eye-catching bathing suit.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd got to have some family time with her parents and brothers after winning a national championship with the UConn Huskies and her big “girlfriend” reveal with former teammate and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers. Fudd dropped a lot of photos, but stunned with her pink bikini while on a cruise ship.

The 22-year-old Fudd was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player on the way to the Huskies’ first natty since 2016. She opted to return to UConn for her final season next year.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, UCconn women's basketball
Fudd and Bueckers were besties on and off the court. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bueckers, 23, opted to go pro and was the No. 1 overall pick to the Wings back in April. Fudd was there to support her bestie on her big night while having a full glam makeover and looking unrecognizable, as well as rocking a shiny black cocktail dress for the after-party.

Fudd has been seen at some Wings games rocking a Bueckers No. 5 jersey while posing with her, but also betraying her with a Washington Mystics jersey while sitting courtside in good fun.

After revealing on Instagram that she’s “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” in shocking fashion, Fudd is now on a family vacation with her mom Katie, dad Tim, and brothers Jose and Jon. She shared a big cruise photo dump.

She also dropped this stunning pink bikini photo while walking with dad and mom.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Tim played basketball at American University, while Katie made the WNBA with the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2001 WNBA Draft. Unfortunately, injuries ended her career early.

It looks like an amazing time all together in the Fudd family.

Azzi Fudd and family
The Fudd family / Azzi Fudd/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

