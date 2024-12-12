Bella Hadid transforms into cowgirl stunner with heartfelt note to rodeo boyfriend
Bella Hadid has traded in her stilettos for cowboy boots.
The 28-year-old supermodel rediscovered her for horse riding, turning it into a full-time rodeo career, thanks to the encouragement from her boyfriend and partner, rodeo star Adan Banuelos.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI doesn't know much about the National Cutting Horse Association, better know as the NCHA, but winning Rookie of the Year seems like a big deal. Yes, it's for the amateur portion of the NCHA, but the enthusiasm and support she's received shows it's a big deal to her and the competitive horse-riding community.
Not to mention Hadid looks fabulous as a converted cowgirl as she celebrated on Instagram her big achievement, calling out her boyfriend specifically.
"So unbelievable! Rookie!," Hadid wrote. "I really just loved coming to shows to support my man, step dad, friends and community; I felt lucky with just that alone! I started showing quickly after I started practicing, and then 6 months into the show year we found out I was in the running for Rookie of the Year, so @ab_performancehorses and I decided to send it for the last 6 months and see if we could do it!... Lots of losses, lots of good days, lots of great days, little sleep, and lots of fun. The most humbling sport in the world, guys, let me tell you! I’m very competitive, but Adan has taught me many things, but a big one was to still have gratitude for the losses as they make the wins that much better! And I get to remember throughout it all, we are still blessed regardless of winning or losing, because we get to do it with the greatest animal in our hearts! I am blessed just getting to ride and be around horses everyday again! And to get to do it with people I love... the amazing cowboys and cowgirls that have become family and helped me so much along the way, and most of all the Banuelos family for making me feel so loved, protected, and encouraged. I feel so blessed to have you all in my life. To watch you all work, ride, compete, honor and care for each other is something that will inspire me from now and for the rest of my life! Forever counting my blessings."
Banuelos returned the love on Instagram, writing, "To say we're proud would be an understatement."
Living the full cowboy lifestyle across genres, Hadid made a cameo on "Yellowstone" as creator Taylor Sheridan's girlfriend. Let's just say fans were not thrilled, moreso criticizing Sheridan for wasting so much screen time for a minor character played by himself.
Needless to say, Hadid is crushing it with her career change while still looking like a runway model in her rodeo attire. Giddy up!
