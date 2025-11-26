The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ wife Savannah turns heads in Lakers ‘mama’ fit watching Bronny, hubby

It was a big night in Los Angeles with both father and son playing. Mom may have stole their thunder, though, with her latest look.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s Hustle American professional basketball player LeBron James and wife Savannah James.
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s Hustle American professional basketball player LeBron James and wife Savannah James. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

LeBron James and son Bronny James both played for the Los Angeles Lakers last night in a big win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Savannah James rooted on her husband and son in a head-turning “mama” fit.

The 40-year-old LeBron missed the first 14 games of his 23rd NBA season, but he’s back for the Lakers and had his best game so far with 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the victory. His son Bronny, 21, even checked in for him late.

No doubt Savannah was a proud wife and mom in that moment.

She recently posted an emotional message for Bronny’s big 21st birthday, and stunned in a non-Dodgers jersey while on a date night with LeBron at the World Series.

Now, she showed off a stunning look from what looked like that player’s garage at the Crypto.com Arena. She wrote, “Somebody’s mama 😊🤎🤎🤎” on it.

That’s one way to steal LeBron and Bronny’s thunder.

The James family:

LeBron and Savannah have been dating since high school in Ohio and got married in 2013. They have sons Bronny and Bryce, 18, and daughter Zhuri, 10.

Bryce also plays basketball and is in his freshman season for the Arizona Wildcats.

LeBron James, Savannah James, Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri
LeBron James/Instagram

LeBron recently opened up about his fear of losing Savannah as his wife.

Lebron James Savannah James 2024
Laurent Zabulon via Imago

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

