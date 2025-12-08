Luka Doncic has sweet first remarks about baby Olivia back with Lakers in 76ers win

Luka Doncic look tired and happy in his return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The jetlagged new dad somehow still dropped 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, surpassing Nikola Jokic for most 30-plus point triple-doubles, with only Oscar Robertson having more than the two European superstars in their 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to improve to an unexpected 17-6.

Feb. 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles toward the Denver Nuggets bench after a basket during the second half at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As most NBA fans know by know, the five-time All-NBA First Team selection flew back to Slovenia to be with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes for the birth of their second daughter, Olivia, who was born yesterday, Dec. 6, joining older sister Gabriela, 2.

Luka and as he called it, a "vintage" LeBron James' performance, put on a show to fend off the feisty Sixers, and after the game, the 26-year-old five-time All-Star was asked about his new baby daughter.

Luka Dončić on LeBron's late flurry to win the game for LA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UdKegrVEl8 — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2025

"it was a lot but I was just happy to be there when she was born," Doncic said. "It was a hard thing to leave, but I was there for the child's birth, and I was very happy."

Luka on the birth of his daughter:



"It was a lot but I'm just happy to be there when she was born. It was a hard thing to leave" pic.twitter.com/PEblEv1BjH — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 8, 2025

Doncic is ecstatic to be a girl dad

Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes watches his Los Angeles Lakers debut with daughter Gabriela. | Anamaria Goltes / Instagram

Luka then expanded on his thoughts in the postgame press conference talking about both of his daughters.

"It's the best thing in the world," Doncic said. "Obviously, two girls, they're going to make my life hell, for sure. I know that. I'm going to be their security after I retire."

Yes, Doncic was completely kidding about them making his life hell.

"All jokes aside, it's the best thing in the world. I'm just blessed."

"It's the best thing in the world. Obviously, two girls, they're going to make my life hell, for sure. I know that. I'm going to be their security after I retire. All jokes aside, it's the best thing in the world. I'm just blessed." - Luka Doncic on the birth of his baby Olivia pic.twitter.com/8XVsnZXhKh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 8, 2025

Doncic only missed one game, and the former NBA Rookie of the Year is having an MVP caliber season, averaging over 35 points and nearly nine rebounds and nine assists. Unfortunately Jokic, who has already won the award three times, and reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are both having ridiculous seasons as well, not to mention SGA's Oklahoma City Thunder only have one loss.

Naturally, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is a little biased, calling Luka the "NBA's leading candidate for MVP."

LeBron James was nothing short of spectacular scoring 11 straight points in the 4th quarter (including three straight 3-pointers) and had 29 total points tonight to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-108! The NBA's leading candidate for MVP, Luka Doncic, had a triple double with… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 8, 2025

No matter what happens on the court, Luka has had an incredible week off of it as an MVP girl dad.

Dec. 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

