LeBron James drops sick Nike 'Family Guy' sneakers for one character
LeBron James may have revealed the coolest sneakers based on a cartoon character yet that he wore during the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday night.
The 40-year-old four-time NBA champ has released some cool sneakers like those dedicated to son Bryce, and those for daughter Zhuri.
While he’s not a sneaker free-agent like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry who has been rocking some sweet Nikes lately like the ultra rare Jordan “Oregon Ducks”, LeBron busted out his very own new Nikes based on the Family Guy character Stewie Griffin. Here’s his LeBron 23 PE “Stewie” kicks.
Stewie Griffin is the devious child prodigy in the cartoon who is always hanging with the family dog, Brian.
While Lakers would lose to the Phoenix Suns with him playing in them, it was the first time James wore a colorway that was not part of his "23 stories" theme, and also aren’t player exclusives.
According to reports, they are supposed to hit the market sometime in the fall of 2026.
The sneakers were inspired by the Nike LeBron 6 “Stewie Griffin” PE in 2009 that were worn by P.J. Tucker.
He also dropped the LeBron 18 low “Stewie” in 2021.
LeBron is a huge fan of the show, and his latest ones may be the best yet with cartoonish features based on Stewie’s character. Well done Nike and LeBron.
