Jordon Hudson trolls Bill Belichick whistleblower Pablo Torre for big honor
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson continues to make headlines: This time she was trolling Pablo Torre and his podcast.
The 24-year-old girlfriend of the 73-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels and former six-time Super Bowl winning coach at the New England Patriots has caused a stir ever since Belichick went to UNC.
We’ve seen Hudson giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline and also awkwardly waiting for him outside a press conference. We’ve seen her wearing a one-word petty necklace trolling haters (and Torre) at a game, and we’ve seen a behind-the-scenes look at her and Belichick talking smack about the production and designs teams on his podcast. Here’s the hot mic incident we are referring to:
Speaking of that incident, it was Torre on “Pablo Torre Find Out” that revealed the whole thing. Now, it was named one of the “Best Shows and Best Episodes of 2025” by Apple Podcasts, to which Hudson replied to the tweet with, “You’re welcome.”
It’s a pretty funny troll on her part, but shows she’s paying attention to everything on social media about her and the coach.
Torre was also paying attention and replied to her with an invitation to be a guest on the show:
Remember, Torre was also the one who reported Hudson was banned from the UNC facilities.
While Belichick is getting the Tar Heels back on track with two wins in a row and perparing for a rivalry game Saturday vs. the Duke Blue Devils, he was spotted watching Hudson perform in her coed adult cheerleading competition (yea, that’s a thing).
Winning or losing, Hudson is continuing to dominate the headlines and her latest trolling on social media is just another example.
