The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson posts odd selfie after UNC's win over Syracuse

After going viral last year on Halloween, the Tar Heels coach’s controversial girlfriend has a “costume” post.

Matt Ryan

Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wasn’t the main headline for once as the North Carolina Tar Heels got a win at the Syracuse Orange on Halloween night. She was on Saturday, however, with an odd selfie.

Last year, Belichick and Hudson went viral with their couple’s Halloween costumes with him as a fisherman and her a mermaid.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson tries hiding at UNC game rocking fantastic fit

This year it was all about football as the struggling Tar Heels got a much-needed victory for the program, 27-10, to move to 3-5 after dropping two heartbreakers and three overall games in a row.

Before Friday night, it was like a Halloween movie nightmare for the 73-year-old Belichick where most of the talk has been off the field with his 24-year-old girlfriend Hudson and her antics. She has been seen this season giving him a pep talk on the sidelines before a game, awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference, rocking an iconic Taylor Swift fit at a game, and even hanging with Randy Moss .

RELATED: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson escape UNC glare in Nantucket on romantic date

She wasn’t seen at Friday’s game and her Halloween costume wasn’t going viral like last year, but on Saturday Hudson did post a selfie with a hilarious comment: “The costume I never seem to be able to take off.”

Belichick looks to keep the momentum going in the right direction next week when UNC hosts the Stanford Cardinal.

Hudson somehow keeps finding a way to be in the news even after a win.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships