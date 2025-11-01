Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson posts odd selfie after UNC's win over Syracuse
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wasn’t the main headline for once as the North Carolina Tar Heels got a win at the Syracuse Orange on Halloween night. She was on Saturday, however, with an odd selfie.
Last year, Belichick and Hudson went viral with their couple’s Halloween costumes with him as a fisherman and her a mermaid.
This year it was all about football as the struggling Tar Heels got a much-needed victory for the program, 27-10, to move to 3-5 after dropping two heartbreakers and three overall games in a row.
Before Friday night, it was like a Halloween movie nightmare for the 73-year-old Belichick where most of the talk has been off the field with his 24-year-old girlfriend Hudson and her antics. She has been seen this season giving him a pep talk on the sidelines before a game, awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference, rocking an iconic Taylor Swift fit at a game, and even hanging with Randy Moss .
She wasn’t seen at Friday’s game and her Halloween costume wasn’t going viral like last year, but on Saturday Hudson did post a selfie with a hilarious comment: “The costume I never seem to be able to take off.”
Belichick looks to keep the momentum going in the right direction next week when UNC hosts the Stanford Cardinal.
Hudson somehow keeps finding a way to be in the news even after a win.
