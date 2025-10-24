Blake Snell’s wife Haeley reveals baby’s Dodgers fit for World Series Game 1
Blake Snell is set to start Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. His baby son is also ready to root for dad in his adorable fit mom Haeley shared.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been everything the Dodgers hoped for this postseason when they went out and got him for 5-years, $182 million from the San Diego Padres. He’s 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in three games pitched these playoffs.
Snell is seeking redemption after losing to the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays when he was controversially pulled out of Game 6 in the sixth inning while leading 1-0 and throwing a gem. The Rays would end up losing 3-1 and the series. Now, he hopes to win his first ring with the team that beat him.
Before heading to Toronto, Snell was seen with his wife sitting courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers home opener against the Golden State Warriors where Haeley stunned next to him.
Haeley has been there for him throughout the playoffs with their oldest son Kaedyn, who was born in June of 2024.
On Friday before the game, she shared their youngest son — who was just born in August and they haven’t shared his name yet — in his custom dad onesie.
How adorable!
Mom wrote on her Instagram Stories post, “It’s tiiiiiiime 😁”
It is almost time, and the Snell family is certainly ready for Game 1.
