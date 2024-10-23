Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva flaunts toned body in tiny two-piece
Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraivia had herself quite the summer. The 25-year-old from Rio de Janeiro picked up a bronze medal in the team overall competition but also went viral after a nasty spill.
Saraivia took a hard fall while warming up on the uneven bars and suffered a black eye that she had for the duration of the Summer Games.
After the Olympics, Saraivia once again went viral after her Tinder bio was discovered.
MORE: Brazilian Olympic gymnast Flavia Saraiva's Tinder profile goes viral
She has since been making the rounds with various appearances at sporting events and gymnastics workshops, while spending a lot of time kicking back on the beaches of Brazil and sharing her adventures on Instagram.
Most recently, Saraivia dropped a series of photos from her latest beach trip in a stunning red bikini.
Saraiva has been riding the wave of internet stardom from the Olympics and has seen her social media following skyrocket to over 5.7 million followers on Instagram
She has won 24 medals throughout her competitive career, including three golds in the Pan American Championships and one in the Youth Olympic Games.
There's no telling whether Saraiva will participate in another Olympic cycle, but we'll be tuned in to Instagram to see how she continues to stay fit.
