Brittany Mahomes dazzles in mermaid-like dress by ocean for bestie's 30th birthday
After a fun vacation with husband Patrick Mahomes and their three kids, Brittany Mahomes got away for some girl fun for her bestie’s 30th birthday in a paradise location.
The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback just had the couple’s third child, daughter Golden, in January, and has been in mom mode ever since with everything from an epic 4th birthday for daughter Sterling with a next-level cake, to crushing her workout selfie with Golden by her side, to showing off her crazy amount of breast milk she pumped and stockpiled, to traveling to Florida as a family where son Bronze, 2, didn’t seem so happy to meet Mickey at Disney World.
While she did get away with Patrick to watch his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders play basketball where she looked bored in the fourth quarter, this time she got a girl’s trip in by the beach for friend Miranda’s big birthday bash.
While there, Brittany absolutely crushed a mermaid-like dress while standing with Miranda.
Those workouts are definitely paying off for the former college soccer star and pro Brittany as she looks amazing.
Hopefully, Patrick is holding things down at home and not letting the kids eat too much dessert.