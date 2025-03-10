Brittany Mahomes ‘proud’ of own baby Golden Raye mom feat at home
While Patrick Mahomes is in charge of carrying the breast milk on the road trips with wife Brittany Mahomes and their new daughter Golden Raye, Brittany has an insane amount stockpiled in the freezer while they are at home.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been a busy mom of late, taking the kids for a fun day at the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she called out son Bronze, 2, for his rollercoaster fail. She then let Sterling, 4, play dress-up as a chef, and then do her own hair prepping for dance competitions. All this was while finding time to crush it in the gym with her new “fav workout partner” in Golden.
She’s also been super busy feeding now 8-week-old Golden, who just made Brittany a “proud” mom with how much she’s eating. With that much eating, comes the need for a lot of breast milk and Brittany has that covered. She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to show off a crazy amount of frozen milk she keeps. She wrote, “Something I’m very proud of 😍.”
That’s a super mom feat right there!
While Brittany and Patrick have chosen not to show off Golden’s face yet, they at least are giving us these golden moments like Brittany’s fridge full of breast milk. Well done, Brittany. A round of applause, please.
