The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes ‘proud’ of own baby Golden Raye mom feat at home

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been super mom of late, including what she did for baby Golden.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Patrick Mahomes is in charge of carrying the breast milk on the road trips with wife Brittany Mahomes and their new daughter Golden Raye, Brittany has an insane amount stockpiled in the freezer while they are at home.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been a busy mom of late, taking the kids for a fun day at the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she called out son Bronze, 2, for his rollercoaster fail. She then let Sterling, 4, play dress-up as a chef, and then do her own hair prepping for dance competitions. All this was while finding time to crush it in the gym with her new “fav workout partner” in Golden.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Mahomes
Brittany having an adorable moment with Golden and Sterling / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has sad mom realization with stylish Bronze fit photo

She’s also been super busy feeding now 8-week-old Golden, who just made Brittany a “proud” mom with how much she’s eating. With that much eating, comes the need for a lot of breast milk and Brittany has that covered. She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to show off a crazy amount of frozen milk she keeps. She wrote, “Something I’m very proud of 😍.”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: NFL star Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has insanely unrecognizable baby photo

That’s a super mom feat right there!

While Brittany and Patrick have chosen not to show off Golden’s face yet, they at least are giving us these golden moments like Brittany’s fridge full of breast milk. Well done, Brittany. A round of applause, please.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany / Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships