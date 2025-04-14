Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling imitates mom holding her own baby doll
The Mahomes family’s adorable offseason moments continued on Monday when Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest photos of daughter Sterling fishing while imitating her with a baby doll.
While son Bronze, 2, has had his moments recently like his perfect seat for Disney on Ice with dad and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, and his amazing dessert feat that mom called out on social media, daughter Sterling is always the center for attention.
Sterling, 4, had an epic birthday party with a next-level cake, then stole the show at a Kansas City Current soccer game with her fit, and had mom in tears being so proud of her. She also hit the weights like her parents.
After an amazing theme park trip where dad wore some amazing shorts and Sterling went all mean-girl at a Disney Princess, it was off to the great outdoors for some fishing. Sterling caught some fish with a baby doll in her arms like she was mom holding new baby Golden Raye. Brittany said, “Catching fish baby and all 🤣.”
And added, “I’m just obsessed with her 🥹.”
Sterling is “the best big sis” to baby Golden and is as well to Bronze. She’s also enjoying being a “mother” to her baby doll like she’s Brittany.
Sterling is certainly winning on the cuteness factor in the Mahomes family this offseason.