Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany get daughter Sterling next-level birthday cake
Sterling Skye Mahomes turned 4 on Thursday, but the celebration carried over into the weekend. The family got away to a much warmer destination than Missouri to honor their oldest child with an elite birthday party that included a next-level cake.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany Mahomes just welcomed their third child, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12. Despite a horrible past couple of weeks with the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and the death of Patrick’s grandfather Randy, it was all about good times and family for Sterling.
Mom penned the sweetest words on Sterling’s big day after she got her daughter a full-diva prep, and shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram including some of Golden, followed by an adorable video of Sterling being “the best big sister” to Golden.
Brittany then shared some of the party setup with an elite cake that had “Bluey” characters on it.
Even brother Bronze, 2, was with the theme.
How adorable. Sterling earlier was seen in the pool with a giant flamingo floatie having a great time.
It looks like it will be an amazing party and just the memories the Mahomes family needs right now.
