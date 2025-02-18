The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes finds her ‘happy’ place sunbathing in pink top

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship gameagainst the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship gameagainst the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes got her moment in the sun on Tuesday — literally. The new mom took some well-deserved time to sunbath after a rough couple of weeks.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a tough time in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX where she had a mom fail with son Bronze, 2, at the aquarium, and then another before the game kicked off with daughter Sterling for a photo. Besides her fabulous slim-fitting, all-white outfit, the game didn’t go as she and Patrick hoped with the Philadelphia Eagles rolling to a 40-22 win and the dream of a three-peat turned into a nightmare.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old new mom of three —Brittany just welcomed daughter Golden Raye on January 12 — came home and was moved to tears by a friend’s letter praising her and Patrick. Unfortunately, a few days later Patrick’s grandfather passed away at the age of 78.

Finally able to find some time to relax after all the chaos, Brittany caught some sun in a pink top on Tuesday where she said, “The happiest in the Sun 😎.”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It’s tough being supermom. It’s good that dad Patrick is home for the offseason to help out and spend time with their three kids so she can find a moment to find her “happy” place.

