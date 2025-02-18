Brittany Mahomes finds her ‘happy’ place sunbathing in pink top
Brittany Mahomes got her moment in the sun on Tuesday — literally. The new mom took some well-deserved time to sunbath after a rough couple of weeks.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a tough time in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX where she had a mom fail with son Bronze, 2, at the aquarium, and then another before the game kicked off with daughter Sterling for a photo. Besides her fabulous slim-fitting, all-white outfit, the game didn’t go as she and Patrick hoped with the Philadelphia Eagles rolling to a 40-22 win and the dream of a three-peat turned into a nightmare.
The 29-year-old new mom of three —Brittany just welcomed daughter Golden Raye on January 12 — came home and was moved to tears by a friend’s letter praising her and Patrick. Unfortunately, a few days later Patrick’s grandfather passed away at the age of 78.
Finally able to find some time to relax after all the chaos, Brittany caught some sun in a pink top on Tuesday where she said, “The happiest in the Sun 😎.”
It’s tough being supermom. It’s good that dad Patrick is home for the offseason to help out and spend time with their three kids so she can find a moment to find her “happy” place.
