Brittany Mahomes destroys Patrick in stunning white minidress at Chiefs premiere
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes stepped away from their busy lives and onto the red carpet for the premiere of the six-part docuseries “The Kingdom” where the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife stood out in a stunning minidress.
Patrick just finished the preseason and is now turning his attention to the Chiefs first game at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 7. The 29-year-old Brittany attended the last preseason game on Saturday where she stunned in a red shoestring top, and posted an emotional note about her kids Sterling 4, and Bronze, 2, who went to watch dad play.
The docuseries on ESPN+ and Disney+ follows the team last season as they tried to become the first ever to three-peat, which there was no Hollywood ending when they were blown out in Super Bowl LIX by the Phildelphia Eagles. Patrick and Brittany were a big focus of episodes like where they showed off a tired Brittany right after their new daughter Golden was born in January.
Together they attended the big night at the Kauffman Center in Kansas City, Missouri, where Brittany’s white minidresses crushed her man for photos.
Brittany does pride herself in dressing Patrick and he did look good, but it was her fit that once again stood out at a Chiefs event.
