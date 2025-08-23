The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes slays Chiefs-red shoestring top stoked for Arrowhead return

The wife of Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes even dressed her husband for the final preseason game.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since celebrating the AFC Championship win last season in epic fashion with Taylor Swift.

The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, 29, just had the couple’s third child in daughter Golden right before the divisional round in January. Now, Glolden is growing up so fast as they recently showed several pictures of her with her siblings Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, and adorably in dad’s arms.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany the last time she was at Arrowhead. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Super Bowl didn’t go as planned for Brittany and Patrick, including a meltdown at the New Orleans zoo by Bronze, this season brings new hope for three-time champ Patrick and the fans.

First, Patrick arrived in a shorts fit himself that Brittany said she dressed him in for the final preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahome/Instagram

Then, Brittany revealed her red shoestring Chiefs top and said, “Feels good to be back in ARROWHEADDDDDD”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
brittany mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Bronze, too, showed off his Chiefs fit and was having a good time.

Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick had himself a great night, too, going 8-13 for 143 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

The Chiefs open up the season on Friday, September 5, at the Los Angeles Chargers. Will Brittany and her next fire fit make the trip?

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

