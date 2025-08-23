Brittany Mahomes slays Chiefs-red shoestring top stoked for Arrowhead return
Brittany Mahomes returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since celebrating the AFC Championship win last season in epic fashion with Taylor Swift.
The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, 29, just had the couple’s third child in daughter Golden right before the divisional round in January. Now, Glolden is growing up so fast as they recently showed several pictures of her with her siblings Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, and adorably in dad’s arms.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes is supermom lugging baby Golden, kids on trips without Patrick
While the Super Bowl didn’t go as planned for Brittany and Patrick, including a meltdown at the New Orleans zoo by Bronze, this season brings new hope for three-time champ Patrick and the fans.
First, Patrick arrived in a shorts fit himself that Brittany said she dressed him in for the final preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears.
Then, Brittany revealed her red shoestring Chiefs top and said, “Feels good to be back in ARROWHEADDDDDD”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes is tired new mom in baby Golden never-before-seen photos
Bronze, too, showed off his Chiefs fit and was having a good time.
Patrick had himself a great night, too, going 8-13 for 143 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
The Chiefs open up the season on Friday, September 5, at the Los Angeles Chargers. Will Brittany and her next fire fit make the trip?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat