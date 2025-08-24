The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes posts emotional mom note as kids watch Patrick’s Chiefs game

The wife of the Kansas City quarterback posts adorable family moments from the final preseason game.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes kiss before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Football season is here, and that means more Brittany Mahomes with her and Patrick Mahomes’ adorable kids.

The 29-year-old Brittany had the couples’ third child on January 12 before the Kansas City Chiefs first playoff game last season — something the new show “The Kingdom” showed her looking tired with never-before-seen photos with baby Golden.

In the offseason, she’s shown off a lot of adorable family moments like 2-year-old son Bronze’s rollercoaster fail, and 4-year-old Sterling’s mean-girl look at a Disney princess. They also took a tropical vacation where she showed off Golden’s chubby cheeks.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes is supermom lugging baby Golden, kids on trips without Patrick

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany with the kids in recently posted photos. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

For the first game at Arrowhead Stadium since the end of last season, Brittany crushed her Chiefs-red shoestring top fit. She then posted photos of Bronze and Sterling at the game with an emotional note:

“Every year is different with my babies, I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy…”

Bronze and Brittany
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany and Sterling
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares perfect four words to Taylor Swift’s new album

Brittany and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Golden wasn’t shown at the game — she’s probably still too small for the raucous crowd at Arrowhead despite having some custom Chiefs fits for herself.

Patrick and the Chiefs open up the season at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 7 where Brittany will likely be sharing more awesome family moments.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships