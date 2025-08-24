Brittany Mahomes posts emotional mom note as kids watch Patrick’s Chiefs game
Football season is here, and that means more Brittany Mahomes with her and Patrick Mahomes’ adorable kids.
The 29-year-old Brittany had the couples’ third child on January 12 before the Kansas City Chiefs first playoff game last season — something the new show “The Kingdom” showed her looking tired with never-before-seen photos with baby Golden.
In the offseason, she’s shown off a lot of adorable family moments like 2-year-old son Bronze’s rollercoaster fail, and 4-year-old Sterling’s mean-girl look at a Disney princess. They also took a tropical vacation where she showed off Golden’s chubby cheeks.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes is supermom lugging baby Golden, kids on trips without Patrick
For the first game at Arrowhead Stadium since the end of last season, Brittany crushed her Chiefs-red shoestring top fit. She then posted photos of Bronze and Sterling at the game with an emotional note:
“Every year is different with my babies, I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy…”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares perfect four words to Taylor Swift’s new album
Golden wasn’t shown at the game — she’s probably still too small for the raucous crowd at Arrowhead despite having some custom Chiefs fits for herself.
Patrick and the Chiefs open up the season at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 7 where Brittany will likely be sharing more awesome family moments.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat