Brittany Mahomes is tired new mom in baby Golden never-before-seen photos
Golden Mahomes was born just over 8 months ago on January 12. Despite teasing glimpses of her, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes didn’t fully reveal their new daughter until her 6-month birthday in adorable family photos with daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2. With the new show about the Kansas City Chiefs called “The Kingdom” airing, we now get a never-before-look at Golden shortly after birth.
Patrick had quite the offseason with his family from a theme park trip where dad crushed some shorts in a family photo, to hitting up F1 Miami with Brittany in a weekend “full of martinis,” to showing off his dad bod on a yacht with his wife, to a final family trip to a tropical location where they shared how big Golden has gotten with her chubby cheeks.
Now that he’s back getting ready for the football season, there will now be three little fans to cheer him on at games.
While Golden has some custom Chiefs fits ready, she’s already been around for some of dad’s football games as she was born during the bye week before last season’s playoffs started in the “perfect” timing. In the new show on ESPN+ and Disney+, Patrick talked about it while there are photos and a video with the baby and Brittany shortly after birth (scroll through).
Patrick revealed he didn’t even miss watching a playoff game because of how fast Golden was born and that “she’s as locked in as I am as far as football goes.”
We can’t wait to see baby Golden one day rooting on dad at Arrowhead with her big sister and brother.
