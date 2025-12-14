Brittany Mahomes’ fancy game-day fit does not age well after Chiefs’ big loss

It was a nightmare day for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. To make matter worse, he was injured on the final drive and had to be helped to the locker room. His wife was there with a fancy fit that unfortunately didn’t age well.

Patrick was drafted in 2017 out of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and since then he’s gone to the playoff every year and to five Super Bowls — winning three.

On Sunday, it was a sad end to the season and the playoff streak with Mahomes injured on this play where he got rolled up on and his knee buckled.

Man this is ugly, after a below average season for Patrick Mahomes, his last snap of his season appears to end with a significant left knee injury #Chiefs

pic.twitter.com/HPptOvNbt1 — Ron Whitmore (@ronniewhitmore) December 14, 2025

It didn’t look good.

His wife, who did look good in her custom white Mahomes Chiefs fit while with son Bronze, unfortunately had to witness it all.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes stuns ditching Chiefs red in daring all-white fit with big surprise

Brittany was a bright spot all season while the team struggled with game-day fits like her stunning jeans with a hidden meaning on them, and her matching fit with baby Golden.

Hopefully Patrick and the Chiefs return to health and make another run at it next year. The playoffs just won’t be the same without the Chiefs in it.

If Patrick is out the rest of the season will she even be at games? That, too, would be sad.

Brittany Mahomes | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

