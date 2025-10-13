Brittany Mahomes’ Chiefs fit has insane unnoticed detail until full-look reveal
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Sunday night vs. the Detroit Lions, and certainly looked good while doing so. Speaking of looking good, Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes rocked a unique fit for the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a previously unnoticed detail she flexed on Monday.
The superstar quarterback Patrick threw for three touchdowns and ran in another score in the 30-17 win. The team is now 3-3 on the season after staring 0-2.
With the game being primtetime on Sunday Night Football, the stars were out including Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift who had a sweet moment with her future-father-in-law Ed Kelce.
RELATED: Taylor Swift's daring all-black Chiefs fit revealed head-to-toe at swanky after-party
Brittany had her own family moment as she posed with Patrick’s mom Randi and his younger sister Mia.
Brittany was seen walking in with her fit:
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift personal note to her and what it says
Not seen in that video, however, is a good view of her pants. There’s a hidden detail on it that shows it’s actually an old Chiefs ticket with the seat number and everything on it.
You can zoom in to better see, and also take a closer look in the rest of her Instagram post.
It was quite the night for Patrick on the field, and Brittany off of it with her awesome pants.
