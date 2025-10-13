The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes’ Chiefs fit has insane unnoticed detail until full-look reveal

The wife of the superstar Kansas City quarterback shows off a closer look at her outfit in the win over the Detroit Lions.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Sunday night vs. the Detroit Lions, and certainly looked good while doing so. Speaking of looking good, Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes rocked a unique fit for the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a previously unnoticed detail she flexed on Monday.

The superstar quarterback Patrick threw for three touchdowns and ran in another score in the 30-17 win. The team is now 3-3 on the season after staring 0-2.

Patrick Mahome
Mahomes torched the Lions defense all night. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the game being primtetime on Sunday Night Football, the stars were out including Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift who had a sweet moment with her future-father-in-law Ed Kelce.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's daring all-black Chiefs fit revealed head-to-toe at swanky after-party

Brittany had her own family moment as she posed with Patrick’s mom Randi and his younger sister Mia.

Brittany was seen walking in with her fit:

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift personal note to her and what it says

Not seen in that video, however, is a good view of her pants. There’s a hidden detail on it that shows it’s actually an old Chiefs ticket with the seat number and everything on it.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

You can zoom in to better see, and also take a closer look in the rest of her Instagram post.

It was quite the night for Patrick on the field, and Brittany off of it with her awesome pants.

Brittany and Patrick Mahome
Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion