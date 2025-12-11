Brittany Mahomes stuns ditching Chiefs red in daring all-white fit with big surprise

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for their playoff lives this Sunday at home vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. His wife Brittany Mahomes, meanwhile, already won this week with her latest fit.

The three-time defending AFC champs are only 6-7 this season and need a lot of help to even make it back to the playoffs. Brittany, no doubt, will be there cheering on Patrick as she always does and crushing her game-day look.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany has rocked some fun fits this season like her jeans with hidden meaning on them, and then matching baby Golden in adorable fashion at another.

While Patrick and the team prepares for the Chargers, Brittany showed off a head-turning white holiday look with a big bow on it like a Christmas present surprise.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It’s just your average fit from Brittany. The 30-year-old Chiefs WAG also recently got away for a night out at Patrick’s and teammate Travis Kelce’s 1587 steakhouse where she rocked a non-Chiefs red look as well.

When she’s not sharing her fits, she’s sharing adorable family moments with the kids in Golden, daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, who just turned 3.

Brittany on game day with Sterling and Bronze. | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She hopes the family has something to celebrate after Sunday’s game in what has been a lost season for the Chiefs, but one where she’s been a bright spot.

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

