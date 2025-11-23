Brittany Mahomes shares rare glimpse of baby Golden kissing Patrick at Chiefs game
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in desperation mode Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Clots after falling to 5-5 last week. The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback had a sweet moment before the game with his wife Brittany and baby Golden.
The frustration amongst the Chiefs is evident, especially Mahomes who hasn’t been in this situation yet with the franchise. While football is on his mind as he tries to right the ship, he made sure “his girls” felt special this week with a sweet gift he sent them.
His wife Brittany also shared a rare dad moment with Mahomes on game day from last week with daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2.
On Sunday, it was another moment but with daughter Golden this time who stole the show in her golden bow watching mom kiss dad for good luck.
Patirck and Brittany were high school sweethearts and got married in 2022. They have the three kids with Golden being born in January.
Mahomes has thrown for 2625 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions entering Sunday.
He knows he needs to be special these last seven games to get the team back on track and into the playoffs.
On Sunday, win or lose, he at least had that beautiful moment with his family.
