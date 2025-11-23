The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares rare glimpse of baby Golden kissing Patrick at Chiefs game

The Kansas City superstar quarterback has a special moment with his wife and baby daughter before the big game vs. Indianapolis.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in desperation mode Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Clots after falling to 5-5 last week. The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback had a sweet moment before the game with his wife Brittany and baby Golden.

The frustration amongst the Chiefs is evident, especially Mahomes who hasn’t been in this situation yet with the franchise. While football is on his mind as he tries to right the ship, he made sure “his girls” felt special this week with a sweet gift he sent them.

Brittany Mahomes and kid
Brittany and her three kids have been at games this season to root on dad. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes stuns in non-Chiefs red for night out at Patrick’s 1587 Prime

His wife Brittany also shared a rare dad moment with Mahomes on game day from last week with daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2.

On Sunday, it was another moment but with daughter Golden this time who stole the show in her golden bow watching mom kiss dad for good luck.

Brittany, Golden, and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patirck and Brittany were high school sweethearts and got married in 2022. They have the three kids with Golden being born in January.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes steals Patrick’s thunder with fit at Texas Tech 'College GameDay'

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden
The Mahomes family in the offseason / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Mahomes has thrown for 2625 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions entering Sunday.

He knows he needs to be special these last seven games to get the team back on track and into the playoffs.

On Sunday, win or lose, he at least had that beautiful moment with his family.

Patrick Mahome
Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships