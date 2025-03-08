Brittany Mahomes sells out toddler Bronze for roller coaster fail at kids theme park
It's all fun and games until your mom sells you out.
While Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in "eff you" mode after getting embarrassed in the Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, his wife Brittany took their older kids, Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, out to a fun-filled adventure at the Peppa Pig Theme Park (either at the Florida or Texas one) without baby Golden.
Both of the children look like they had a fantastic time, but poor Bronze hilariously got called out by his social media influencer mom to her 2.1 million Instagram followers by being scared of the roller coaster.
"He rode the roller coaster one time but had to close his eyes," Mrs. Mahomes, 29, wrote on her Instagram Stories with dying laughing emojis.
Momma is literally pointing at her little boy laughing as he adorably hides his eyes. The co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current also shared plenty of heartwarming photos of the two siblings, including one where they were holding each other's hand.
It was a rough day for Patrick's only son, since afterwards mom also showed his perfect kid reaction trying to eat a lemon for the first time.
Bronze takes it all like a champ, and for any parent that's ever raised a toddler, it's nice to have these funny moments given how hard it can be at times.
Usually though, 2.1 million folks don't get to see it.
