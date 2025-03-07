Brittany Mahomes has sad mom realization with stylish Bronze fit photo
Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III is no longer the baby of the Mahomes family as new sister Golden Raye took that title. The 2-year-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes is growing up so fast.
While Golden is getting a lot of attention lately with moments like her adorable workout selfie the other day with mom, and sister Sterling just had her big 4th birthday bash with a next-level cake, Bronze tries his best to steal some of the thunder back his way like his cute photo at big sister’s birthday.
Brittany is doing her best to play super mom with three kids, but it’s not always easy as she’s had a couple of relatable mom fails with Bronze (and Sterling) like his photos with Santa gone wrong, and his day at the New Orleans zoo before the Super Bowl that didn’t go as planned.
But that’s what happened when you’re 2. On Thursday, Brittany dressed Bronze up for a photo and came to the realization at just how big he’s getting. She said, “Why does he look so grown 🥹😭.”
What a handsome young fella.
The famous line from Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” goes, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
These are special memories Brittany and Patrick will cherish, but life does move pretty fast.
