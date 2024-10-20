Caitlin Clark's 1-word reaction to NBA WAG nailing Halloween costume
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is living her best life after rewriting the history books during her rookie WNBA season. After the Fever got swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs, Clark is spending quality time with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, and working on her golf game.
Over the weekend, the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, who shattered the single-season assists record (329) and broke the record for most assists in a single game (19), made an appearance at the Golden Gala, a fundraiser benefitting the Pacers Foundation.
During the event, the 22-year-old caught up with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who attended numerous Fever games this past season, usually sitting in the front row next to McCaffery. Later that night, however, Clark linked up with Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones.
While Clark dressed up as Catwoman, Jones dressed up as Sabrina Carpenter, and appeared like a dead ringer for the "Espresso" singer. Clark gushed over the influencer's costume on Instagram.
Clarked commented, "slayingggggg."
Fans also loved Clark's costume. After a photo of the Fever star and Jones went viral on X, one fan posted, "CAITLINCLARK OH MY GOD?? THE LEATHER I CANT HANDLE THIS SHE LOOKS SO GOOOOOD AND SHES W JADE."
Jones posted a photo with Clark on her Instagram Stories and teased, "our two personalities 👯♀️."
With the start to the 2024 Pacers season just around the corner, fans can expect to see Clark and Jone back together cheering Haliburton on at Gainbridge Fieldhouse soon.
