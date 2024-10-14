Smack-talking Caitlin Clark after viral almost hole-in-one is what you missed
Caitlin Clark is enjoying her offseason with some competitive golf against her bestie, Lexie Hull.
The Indiana Fever teammates got together for a round of golf having recently been bounced in the first round of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun.
The newly crowned NBA Rookie of the Year Clark showed her competitive streak first by nearly making a hole-in-one in which she had the most relatable reaction to coming inches away from a dream shot.
Then, as she does on the court, Clark turned up her game — and her trash-talk. This exchange with Hull is epic after Clark sank a birdie.
It makes you wonder how practices go between the two? Michael Jordan was also a legendary trash-talker. Kobe Bryant, too. Clark’s got greatness in her and it comes out in competition like other legends.
Maybe the next time Clark talks smack, Hull should just tackle her and make her tap out.
The 22-year-old Clark finished her historic rookie season with 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Hull, 25 years old, finished with 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists as a key piece to Indiana’s lineup.
For now, golf is Clark’s game. She is slated to participate in the pro-am at The Annika, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule hosted by Annika Sorenstam, at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. on Nov. 13. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Clark is talking trash there as well while backing it up with her game.
