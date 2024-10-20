Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark exceeded expectations during her first year in the league, leading the Indiana Fever to the postseason and earning All-WNBA first-team honors.
Since the Fever season ended, Clark has been getting some much-needed rest, and smack-talking-filled time on the golf course, after playing basketball for nearly one year straight.
But, on Saturday night, Clark resurfaced.
MORE: Caitlin Clark kicks off offseason with adorable new gig
Clark attended the Golden Gala event, a fundraiser benefitting the Pacers Foundation. Clark pulled up to the event in an elegant black dress and posed for several photos.
One of those photos was alongside Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, bringing the state's two elite point guards side-by-side. The Pacers shared the photo on Instagram.
Indiana fans are going to eat that up.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
After putting in the work on the court and helping the Fever reach the playoffs, hopefully she will get some well-deserved relaxation.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date