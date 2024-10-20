The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark pulled up to a fundraiser for the Indiana Pacers Foundation and linked up with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in a stunning fit.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark exceeded expectations during her first year in the league, leading the Indiana Fever to the postseason and earning All-WNBA first-team honors.

Since the Fever season ended, Clark has been getting some much-needed rest, and smack-talking-filled time on the golf course, after playing basketball for nearly one year straight.

But, on Saturday night, Clark resurfaced.

Clark attended the Golden Gala event, a fundraiser benefitting the Pacers Foundation. Clark pulled up to the event in an elegant black dress and posed for several photos.

One of those photos was alongside Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, bringing the state's two elite point guards side-by-side. The Pacers shared the photo on Instagram.

Indiana fans are going to eat that up.

During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

After putting in the work on the court and helping the Fever reach the playoffs, hopefully she will get some well-deserved relaxation.

