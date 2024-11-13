Caitlin Clark rocks custom Nike PE golf cleats with flashy feature
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark had social media buzzing on Wednesday morning thanks to a viral video of an errant golf swing that shanked into the crowd.
A few hours later, Clark was going viral for a much better reason.
Photos of the Indiana Fever star's Nike Infinity Tour 2 PEs began making the rounds on X thanks to a flashy feature.
MORE: Caitlin Clark nearly decapitates golf spectators with errant shot
Clark's PEs featured chrome gold spikes that people couldn't get enough at The Annika Pro-Am.
That is how you make a statement on the golf course.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
After putting in the work on the court and helping the Fever reach the playoffs, hopefully she will get some well-deserved relaxation.
