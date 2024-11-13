Caitlin Clark nearly decapitates golf spectators with errant shot
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark exceeded expectations in her first season with the Indiana Fever and has been enjoying the offseason on the golf course.
However, Clark finally showed that she is human.
After excelling every step of the way, Clark had an unfortunate moment when she shanked a tee shot on the golf course.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever stars welcome Stephanie White in epic photo
After the errant swing, Clark had a hilarious reaction, poking fun at herself for nearly having to pay up for injury a fan.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
After putting in the work on the court and helping the Fever reach the playoffs, hopefully she will get some well-deserved relaxation,
