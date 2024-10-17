Caitlin Clark kicks off offseason with adorable new gig
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark capped off her first year in the WNBA as Rookie of the Year and earning All-WNBA honors.
Now, it's time for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer to get a break from the court in the offseason.
Since the WNBA season begins virtually right after the NCAA women's championship game, Clark has been playing for nearly a year straight.
So, how does the Rookie of the Year kick off her brief vacation? Taking on another gig.
Clark's Fever teammate Katie Lou Samuelson shared an adorable photo of the WNBA superstar on Instagram, with Clark being on "babysitter duty."
Clark is looking relaxed on the tarmic as she cheeses it up for the camera.
This season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. After putting in the work on the court and helping the Fever reach the playoffs, hopefully she will get some well-deserved relaxation.
