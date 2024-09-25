Caitlin Clark’s all-black sparkly WNBA fit hopefully isn’t Fever bad omen
Caitlin Clark may be the Associated Press’ pick for WNBA Rookie of the Year, but she’s certainly no novice — on the court, or in the tunnel. Today, for the Indiana Fever’s second game of the WNBA playoffs, the ladies arrived ready to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville to take on the Connecticut Sun.
Stepping into the tunnel, Clark was dressed in a fit made for a fate-determining game. She wore a black, strapless top with matching, flowing pants, completing the ensemble with black heels.
Clark’s latest fit comes after her first WNBA playoff game this past Sunday, during which, the Fever endured a 93-69 loss against the Sun. But Clark finished the game with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.
Following the game, Clark spoke in a press conference, expressing disappointment in the results of the game, but reiterated that she feels optimistic as they continue through the playoffs.
“We can win, it's not anything about the building, it's not about the gym, it's not about the hoops,” said Clark. “I have all the confidence in the world in this team, and everybody in our locker room does. And I know we'll be a lot better on Wednesday.”
The Fever is facing elimination if they lose this game against the Sun. But yesterday, the team displayed confidence, sharing a simple message via social media.
“It’s time to even the series."
