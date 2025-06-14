Caitlin Clark goes off in custom Kobe sneakers with tribute to her dog in Fever upset
What a way for Caitlin Clark to make her return from injury to the Indiana Fever — and not just on the court with her game but also her special Kobe shoes she wore during the game.
Clark went off for 32 points — 25 in the first half — to hand the New York Liberty their first loss on the season after she missed the last five games with a quadriceps injury. She even scored nine points in just 45 seconds!
RELATED: Caitlin Clark imitates Shedeur Sanders flexing expensive watch for WNBA tunnel walk
She also arrived in style as always to the game with her jeans fit on with a superwoman-like red jacket.
But the real style was her custom Nike Kobe 6 Protro PEs “The Bellas” to honor her Golden Retriever with sweet details including inside the shoes.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark rocks $1,000 white tank top for first Fever-Liberty WNBA tunnel fit
Those are some serious kicks and Clark didn’t let Bella down with her performance.
The WNBA needed Clark back as ratings plummeted without her in the lineup, and so did the Fever who went 2-3 without her.
We also needed stories like these sneakers because they are awesome.
