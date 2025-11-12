The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark reveals her LPGA golf fit has one glaring Nike omission

The Indiana Fever superstar has a unique look for The ANNIKA Pro-Am tournament, but not the one she wanted.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on the sideline against the Atlanta Dream in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on the sideline against the Atlanta Dream in the first quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark laced up her shoes for a different sport on Wednesday, rocking a custom Nike outfit. There was one glaring omission from her look, however.

The Indiana Fever star missed 31 regular-season games and all of the playoffs in her second season as Indiana made it to the semifinal round and took the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces to Game 5 and overtime without her.

Caitlin Clark
Clark was relegated to the roll as a fan during the playoffs for the team. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Caitlin Clark rocks black ‘Clark Kent’ fit for Fever playoff game

Healthy enough to golf, Clark was a headliner for The ANNIKA Pro-Am LPGA tournament where teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull showed up in awesome matching Fever fits as her caddie.

Clark would also show off her skills draining a long putt like it was a deep three-pointer.

While her game was looking good, she, too, was looking good in her custom Nike fit with the Caitlin Clark logo on the sleeves. She rocked the Eastside Golf cleats instead of her own custom shoes, however, because as she revealed, “My newest golf PEs are a work in progress. I need them to be perfect, so that’s why I’m not wearing them right now.”

RELATED: WNBA's Caitlin Clark disrespect vs. Paige Bueckers overblown for one key reason

She’s a perfectionist for sure.

Wearing them or not, she crushed it out there,and was having fun with her teammates again including a friendly driving competition on hole 10.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion