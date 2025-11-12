Caitlin Clark reveals her LPGA golf fit has one glaring Nike omission
Caitlin Clark laced up her shoes for a different sport on Wednesday, rocking a custom Nike outfit. There was one glaring omission from her look, however.
The Indiana Fever star missed 31 regular-season games and all of the playoffs in her second season as Indiana made it to the semifinal round and took the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces to Game 5 and overtime without her.
Healthy enough to golf, Clark was a headliner for The ANNIKA Pro-Am LPGA tournament where teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull showed up in awesome matching Fever fits as her caddie.
Clark would also show off her skills draining a long putt like it was a deep three-pointer.
While her game was looking good, she, too, was looking good in her custom Nike fit with the Caitlin Clark logo on the sleeves. She rocked the Eastside Golf cleats instead of her own custom shoes, however, because as she revealed, “My newest golf PEs are a work in progress. I need them to be perfect, so that’s why I’m not wearing them right now.”
She’s a perfectionist for sure.
Wearing them or not, she crushed it out there,and was having fun with her teammates again including a friendly driving competition on hole 10.
