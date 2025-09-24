The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark rocks black ‘Clark Kent’ fit for Fever playoff game at Aces

The Indiana star can’t play, but hopes her black fit hot streak continues with her standout look for Game 2 of the semifinals vs. Las Vegas.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shown on the court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Caitlin Clark isn’t playing for the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Aces, but her fits certainly have been lucky these playoffs. She hopes her “Clark Kent” look keeps up a lucky trend and will send Indiana back home with a commanding 2-0 lead.

The 23-year-old WNBA All-Star and former Rookie of the Year missed 28 of 41 regular season games for the Fever, the All-Star game in hometown Indy, and now all of the playoffs with a groin injury. While no doubt she’s disappointed to the max, Clark has been the team’s No. 1 cheerleader. She even was seen yelling across the court on the bench to boyfriend Connor McCaffrey about the refs.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Fever are 3-0 when Clark wears the black Nike Air Force 1s.

She kept with the black theme with the black leather jacket while rocking the Superman Clark Kent-like look with the glasses, which plays perfectly off her name as in Caitlin “Clark Kent”.

And of course, the AF1s sneaked were on again as she accidentally photobombed her teammate Odyssey Sims.

It’s quite the run the No. 6 seed Fever are on without Clark defeating the No. 3 Atlanta Dream, and then taking Game 1 of the semifinals in Las Vegas vs the hottest team in the league with now four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Will Clark’s hot fit streak in black continue for the team?

Caitlin Clar
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) from the bench Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

