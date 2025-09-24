Caitlin Clark rocks black ‘Clark Kent’ fit for Fever playoff game at Aces
Caitlin Clark isn’t playing for the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night at the Las Vegas Aces, but her fits certainly have been lucky these playoffs. She hopes her “Clark Kent” look keeps up a lucky trend and will send Indiana back home with a commanding 2-0 lead.
The 23-year-old WNBA All-Star and former Rookie of the Year missed 28 of 41 regular season games for the Fever, the All-Star game in hometown Indy, and now all of the playoffs with a groin injury. While no doubt she’s disappointed to the max, Clark has been the team’s No. 1 cheerleader. She even was seen yelling across the court on the bench to boyfriend Connor McCaffrey about the refs.
Heading into tonight’s game, the Fever are 3-0 when Clark wears the black Nike Air Force 1s.
She kept with the black theme with the black leather jacket while rocking the Superman Clark Kent-like look with the glasses, which plays perfectly off her name as in Caitlin “Clark Kent”.
And of course, the AF1s sneaked were on again as she accidentally photobombed her teammate Odyssey Sims.
It’s quite the run the No. 6 seed Fever are on without Clark defeating the No. 3 Atlanta Dream, and then taking Game 1 of the semifinals in Las Vegas vs the hottest team in the league with now four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.
Will Clark’s hot fit streak in black continue for the team?
