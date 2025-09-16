WNBA's Caitlin Clark disrespect vs. Paige Bueckers overblown for one key reason
There are the WNBA ratings with Caitlin Clark, and those without.
When the Indiana Fever superstar plays, nationally televised games average 1.81 million. When the 23-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes legend is hurt, like is unfortunately the case throughout the remainder of the season into the WNBA playoffs, those ratings are cut in half.
So yes, non-Caitlin Clark games are up 21%, but that number still averages only 794k, and actually the Fever, even without Clark, rank higher than that average at 847k.
Dallas Wings rookie and former UConn star Paige Bueckers, also 23, is a huge reason that non-Clark number is up significantly, and Buckets was surprised on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with the Rookie of the Year trophy by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, standing at the end of Hudson's signature tunnel dance entrance for guests as they strut down the office "catwalk."
What did Clark get? A phone call as she was warming up with teammates.
Caitlin Clark fans were livid, and while it's easy to hate the WNBA commish, in this case, it's not her fault.
This is why you can't blame the WNBA
The WNBA had a little more time to plan the reigning national champion's ROTY surprise given the Wings were out of playoff contention for most of the season.
Last year, Clark was preparing to take on the Connecticut Sun, eventually losing in the first round to her now coach Stephanie White. The Fever face the same fate today as they're already down 1-0 to the Atlanta Dream in a do-or-die Game 2 in the best of three, first round series.
But couldnt' Engelbert have done it in-person last year?
Yes, absolutely, and that's a knock on the unpopular Engelbert.
Clark also isn't the biggest fan of Engelbert, like when she called out the discrepancy in pay for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion vs. winning the WNBA title, which ironically the Fever won this season. Clark is generally more outspoken than Bueckers, so it could have been Buckets' entourage was a more willing participant to pull off the surprise. And with anything Engelbert, it always has to be a bit awkward.
In the end, Bueckers got her Rookie of the Year hardwood, and Clark fans will stew that she's been disrespected.
You can decide which side you're on. We just hope that there's WNBA basketball next season with the continued labor dispute. Now that's the ultimate definition of awkward.
