Canelo Álvarez flexes unreal pricey ‘Godfather’ watch before Terence Crawford fight

The Mexican boxer is dressed for success before Saturday’s superfight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Matt Ryan

Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena.
Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Saturday, September 13, one of the most anticipated boxing matches in history will take place when Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford step into the ring at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mexican superstar Álvarez is certainly dressed for success beforehand.

The super middleweight title fight (168 pounds) will see Álvarez (63-2-2) put his belt on the line as Crawford (41-0) tries to become the first fighter to hold the undisputed belt at three different weight classes.

The 35-year-old Álvarez and the 37-year-old Crawford will certainly bring out the stars who will no doubt dress to impress on Saturday night.

Álvarez himself was spotted in Vegas in an Amiri suit and a Jacob “Opera Godfather” edition watch that retails for $435,000.

It’s got the branding from “The Godfather” trilogy on it that famously starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, among others.

While this fight is not a trilogy between the two, but the first time they’ve met, it’s sure to be epic.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

