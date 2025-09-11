Canelo Álvarez flexes unreal pricey ‘Godfather’ watch before Terence Crawford fight
On Saturday, September 13, one of the most anticipated boxing matches in history will take place when Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford step into the ring at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mexican superstar Álvarez is certainly dressed for success beforehand.
The super middleweight title fight (168 pounds) will see Álvarez (63-2-2) put his belt on the line as Crawford (41-0) tries to become the first fighter to hold the undisputed belt at three different weight classes.
RELATED: LeBron James debuts baller signature watch in Lakers colors with only 150 made
The 35-year-old Álvarez and the 37-year-old Crawford will certainly bring out the stars who will no doubt dress to impress on Saturday night.
Álvarez himself was spotted in Vegas in an Amiri suit and a Jacob “Opera Godfather” edition watch that retails for $435,000.
It’s got the branding from “The Godfather” trilogy on it that famously starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, among others.
RELATED: Tom Brady's 'ugly' $740k gold watch stirs heated debate with viewers
While this fight is not a trilogy between the two, but the first time they’ve met, it’s sure to be epic.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad