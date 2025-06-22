LeBron James debuts baller signature watch in Lakers colors with only 150 made
We’ve seen LeBron James in some amazing watches before like this $350K flex with a giant pinky ring. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers megastar has his own signature watch he helped design that’s straight baller and super rare.
The 40-year-old LeBron has done it all in 22 seasons in the NBA with four NBA titles — with a record three teams — and four league Most Valuable Player awards.
LeBron makes $48.73 million in salary alone, but with endorsements he’s at $133.8 million a year in the latest Forbes rankings, and has a net worth of $1.2 billion. He’s even currently sparing no expense after tearing down his $39 million home just to rebuild it even more luxurious. He has other homes, too, like this insane $10 million Ohio mansion.
The dude can buy and flex any watch he wants. Now he has his own to show off, debuting his special Richard Mille piece that has incredible details on it in Lakers colors. There are only 150 made (with him wearing No. 1). Scroll through to see it all.
That watch is sick. Will any of his teammates get one? How about Bronny?
Richard Mille pieces range typically from $150k-$300k, but this is LeBron’s watch we are talking about so don’t be shocked if it’s more.
Well done, LeBron: It’s a watch fit for a king.
