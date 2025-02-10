Tom Brady's 'ugly' $740k gold watch stirs heated debate with Super Bowl viewers
Ridiculously expensive watches are the new super-rich dudes' must-have accessory.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion and FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady, known to have an extensive collection that he recently put up for auction and made NFL MVP Josh Allen gaze in amazement, is gathering new ones to flex, showcasing on tonight's NFL Super Bowl broadcast, in which the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that was never close, 40-22, a $740,000 Jacob and Co. Caviar Tourbillon in yellow sapphires bling-tacular timepiece.
Brady, 47, kept it simple with his dapper custom suit. But don't worry, his gaudy, some might say, obnoxious watch, shone like a bright sun without a cloud in the sky.
The most popular comment on the post above was simply, "That’s an ugly watch." Another user wrote, "And it looks like a 5 dollar grinder." Our favorite (appropriate) caption, though, "Can’t even tell what time it is 🤣."
Other fans loved the uber-expensive sun dial. "I was waiting! That joint is crazy! 🔥🔥🔥," and many other captions simply used the fire emoji without any commentary.
Regardless if fans loved or hated it, they certainly couldn't look away.
