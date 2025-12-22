Cardi B's rare purse has insane price talking smack in bf Stefon Diggs' Patriots win
Cardi B has never been accused of being shy.
After the New England Patriots' dramatic come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens, 28-24, who were desperately trying to stay alive for the NFL playoffs (which is looking grim now), the most successful female rapper of all time caused a stir with her full-length mink fur coat and dramatic blonde look to root for her boyfriend, wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Then as Cardi B likes to do, she kept the drama going by talking smack to Ravens fans, telling them to enjoy Cancun, awkwardly doing some of it in the owners box with Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft directly behind her, and matched Diggs with her fur coat, who grew up in the Baltimore area, from Gaithersburg, and playing college football for the Maryland Terrapins before getting drafted by Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round.
Just look at the Krafts. They want nothing to do with Cardi B's taunts toward the crowd.
The happy couple celebrated with his mom, in a Diggs jersey of course, after the game, but the hidden showstopper for the game was Cardi B's rare custom purse.
Cardi B's 'extremely rare' purse was a staggering $125,000
Observant Cardi B fans noticed an "extremely rare" vintage Hermes, Jean Paul Gaultier Birkin shoulder bag that allegedly was flown directly to her so she could flaunt it to go with the full-length mink and blonde hair.
According to the comments, the green stunner, which was liked by the female rapper with the most No. 1 hits on Instagram, along with her boyfriend Diggs, 32, who recently had a baby boy together, was created by Gaultier in 2004 when he was the newly appointed creative director of Hermes, and dramatically cut the Hermes shoulder bag in half to produce the one-of-a-kind creation.
So while many casual NFL fans noticed Cardi B's fit and smack talking, fashion observers were amazed with the ultimate accessory, which the 33-year-old rapper bought for a cool $125,000.
And you thought a drone show in Miami to promote her latest No. 1 album, "Am I the Drama?," was over the top?
Cardi B is winning at life while her boyfriend's team is winning on the field, with Pats fans dreaming of another dynasty for their ultimate Christmas present.
