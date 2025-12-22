Cardi B's rare purse has insane price talking smack in bf Stefon Diggs' Patriots win

Cardi B has never been accused of being shy.

After the New England Patriots' dramatic come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens, 28-24, who were desperately trying to stay alive for the NFL playoffs (which is looking grim now), the most successful female rapper of all time caused a stir with her full-length mink fur coat and dramatic blonde look to root for her boyfriend, wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Feb. 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Then as Cardi B likes to do, she kept the drama going by talking smack to Ravens fans, telling them to enjoy Cancun, awkwardly doing some of it in the owners box with Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft directly behind her, and matched Diggs with her fur coat, who grew up in the Baltimore area, from Gaithersburg, and playing college football for the Maryland Terrapins before getting drafted by Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round.

Cardi B telling the Baltimore Ravens to enjoy their trip to Cancun 😭 pic.twitter.com/2YuwGEzVnO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 22, 2025

Just look at the Krafts. They want nothing to do with Cardi B's taunts toward the crowd.

Cardi B at the Patriots vs Ravens game today. 🤣🏈 pic.twitter.com/CPtvaQDm2E — Dabaddiecardib (@dabaddieog_) December 22, 2025

The happy couple celebrated with his mom, in a Diggs jersey of course, after the game, but the hidden showstopper for the game was Cardi B's rare custom purse.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs after the Patriots win last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/euyCwlO0iB — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) December 22, 2025

Cardi B's 'extremely rare' purse was a staggering $125,000

Cardi B | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Observant Cardi B fans noticed an "extremely rare" vintage Hermes, Jean Paul Gaultier Birkin shoulder bag that allegedly was flown directly to her so she could flaunt it to go with the full-length mink and blonde hair.

According to the comments, the green stunner, which was liked by the female rapper with the most No. 1 hits on Instagram, along with her boyfriend Diggs, 32, who recently had a baby boy together, was created by Gaultier in 2004 when he was the newly appointed creative director of Hermes, and dramatically cut the Hermes shoulder bag in half to produce the one-of-a-kind creation.

I need to know how much this bag was!! 😭 https://t.co/QSkgUmOXpQ — HTX Angel 😇 (@HTXAngel8) December 22, 2025

So while many casual NFL fans noticed Cardi B's fit and smack talking, fashion observers were amazed with the ultimate accessory, which the 33-year-old rapper bought for a cool $125,000.

And you thought a drone show in Miami to promote her latest No. 1 album, "Am I the Drama?," was over the top?

A drone show promoting Cardi B’s album and tour with a QR code was displayed in Miami recently. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Manlq0A7yY — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) December 21, 2025

Cardi B is winning at life while her boyfriend's team is winning on the field, with Pats fans dreaming of another dynasty for their ultimate Christmas present.

