Stefon Diggs giddily reacts to Cardi B's baby reveal in Patriots fit from head to toe
Cardi B seems to be fully embracing the NFL WAG life.
After revealing that she and New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs had their baby boy during his Thursday Night Football game last week. the pop star showed off the first photos of their new bundle of joy.
And not only do mother and son look happy and healthy, but baby Brim is decked out in a Patriots fit from head to toe.
The rap superstar revealed baby Brim's actual birthday in the caption, which is November 4, and Diggs was proud of mama especially.
"Proud of you boo butt !!!! Love you 💕," Diggs wrote in the comments. Then he added, "There he issssssss," along with, "Baby brim 😙😙😙😙😙."
This is the fourth child for Cardi B, who has three children with her ex-husband (although still technically not divorced yet), rapper Offset — daughter Kulture (7), son Wave (4), and daughter Blossom (13 months). It was recently revealed Diggs had a baby girl with model Aileen Lopera. He also has an older daughter, Nova, who was born in 2016.
On the field, it seems like Diggs, and his girlfriend Card B, have fully bought into the Patriots Way under Mike Vrabel, which was something that was an open question mark heading into the season. The two-time All-Pro has also been one of NFL MVP front-runner Drake Maye's favorite targets throughout the season.
And heck, the Grammy Award winner was doing the Diggs celebration in owner Robert Kraft's luxury box against the Atlanta Falcons.
When Cardi B first announced the baby in another IG Post, she wrote in part, "Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!"
Mom, dad, and baby Brim seem happy and healthy. And with the Patriots at 9-2, no wonder he's fully decked out in a New England fit.
