Cardi B reveals how she knew she 'vibed' with Stefon Diggs
For years, both Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been in the public eye. But while both of them are forward-facing in their careers, they decided to take things slowly with their relationship.
RELATED: Cardi B rants about Stefon Diggs' baby drama defending Patriots boyfriend
In an episode of “Call Her Daddy” that dropped on Wednesday, Sept. 24, Cardi revealed to host Alex Cooper how she and the New England Patriots wide receiver met.
“It wasn't a DM thing,” said Cardi. “I could feel the vibe that he liked me, but he never like approached me. But I always heard he was like, he was into me, but he never approached me. He was very respectful and stuff like that.”
When they first connected, Cardi was still healing from the dissolution of her marriage to rapper Offset. So she was approaching their interactions with care and tact.
“So, it was just this one time that I was like, ‘You have to move on. You have to move on,’ and it's like, no matter how much times you go to the club and think that this is gonna distract you, you know what you have to do to move on,” said Cardi. “In order to move on, you have to be, you know, like getting attention from somebody. If you're so used to getting attention from one person, you have to get attention from somebody, because at the end of day you could party, you could club, you could work, you could job, you could get your hair done. At the end of the day, you kind of want somebody to talk to. You need somebody to talk to, so I asked somebody, it's like, ‘Hey, it feels illegal,’ and we just talked. We got to know each other. We was getting to know each other for a little bit. Not too much. We wasn't doing too much, though. Not too much.”
Soon enough, she realized she missed Diggs. Their friendship manifested into a stronger connection. And before they knew it, they would spend hours and hours talking with each other. But not before occasional lulls in their interactions.
“Because sometimes we would talk and then sometimes we'd go weeks or like a month without talking and for some reason, it's almost like he always hit me up at the right time,” said Cardi. “He almost hit me up at the times that I felt uneasy. I'd be like, ‘I don't know if I should deal with this person 'cause I know this person, he's a little hot, but I'm gonna talk,’ and then we had really good conversations, and it got to the point that it was like, ‘Damn.’ We talked for hours and six hours and seven hours, and it's like, there was days that it's like, ‘Ugh.’Even when we wasn’t talking, I was like, ‘I need to talk to this person. I'm talking to this person every day.’”
Now, Cardi is embracing her role as a WAG, and is “excited” about cheering Diggs on at games this season. And we just know those fits are going to slay! Plus, last week, the “Outside” hitmaker revealed she and Diggs are expecting their first child together — who will arrive before her tour kicks off in February 2026.
RELATED: Patriots WR Stefon Diggs hard launches Cardi B romance at Knicks game getting cozy
In the meantime, Cardi’s new album "Am I the Drama?" is available to stream now.
